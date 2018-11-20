Parallels Desktop 20% off for Black Friday: new license $64 or upgrade $40, more

If you ever have to run Windows on your Mac, then Parallels is what you need. And better yet, it’s now 20% off for Black Friday. This is matching our previous mention, but most of the promotions we see throughout the year — of which there aren’t many — land in the 15% off range. Head below for all the details and over to this morning’s iOS/Mac app roundup for even more.

You can grab Parallels Desktop 14 for home/student use for one year at $63.99. That’s down from the usual $80 and the most affordable option today outside of those upgrading for $39.99 (Reg. $50, from Parallels 12 or newer only). However, the Pro and Business Editions are also on sale at $79.99, down from the usual $100. Just keep in mind, after you hit “Buy Now” and choose which version you want on the following page, you’ll have the option to grab a perpetual license for slightly more or a one year subscription at the prices mentioned above. Either way, now’s your chance to grab one of the best Windows clients for Mac at Black Friday pricing. Learn more in our hands-on review or over at Parallels.

Parallels Desktop 14: