Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Waking Mars, Paprika Recipe 3, more

- Nov. 20th 2018 9:56 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Grimvalor, Sunrizer synth, Paprika Recipe Manager 3, Radiant One, Waking Mars, Star Wars Pinball 7 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixel Boat Rush: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sunrizer synth: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Arpeggionome Pro | matrix arpeggiator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Radiant One: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rocket Riot: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Prizmo – Pro Scanner: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Waking Mars: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sproggiwood: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hydra – Amazing Photography: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AMON: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Measuring Tape AR: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magnetic Detector PRO: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Night Vision Camera: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Handy Tools for DIY PRO: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heart Rate PRO: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit and Sign PDF: $50 (Reg. $80)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Growing Pug: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fishing Deluxe – Best Fishing Times Calendar: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HARVEST MOON: Seeds Of Memories: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: FL Studio Mobile: $8 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $5 (Reg. $16)

iPhone: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $4 (Reg. $14)

 

