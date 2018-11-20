Cut the grease for Thanksgiving, get a Philips Viva AirFryer for $100 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers the Philips Viva Collection AirFryer for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $150 at Amazon where we’ve never seen it for less. Best Buy currently offers it at $200. AirFryers are a great way to cut down on unhealthy grease and still enjoy crispy fried foods. This model is rated 4.3/5 stars by over 400 Amazon reviewers.

Philips Viva Collection AirFryer features: