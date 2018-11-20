Score a Pixel 2/XL Smartphone from $420, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Pixel 2/XL models from $419.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee is tacked on. The entry-level 64GB model at $419.99 is down $80 from our previous refurbished mention. For comparison, it typically sold for around $850 in new condition. Pixel 2 offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Learn more in our hands-on review. You can also grab the larger Pixel 2 XL from $439.99 (Orig. $1,100+). Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Pixel 2 features:

Introducing the Google Pixel 2. Discover a better way to capture, store, and see the world. Pixel 2 features a smart camera that takes beautiful photos. Capture stunning photos with an effortless photography experience. Pixel 2 changes the way you take, save and share your moments, including new ways to dress up your photos with AR stickers.

