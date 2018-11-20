QNAP’s 4-Bay NAS makes an excellent upgrade to your home media server at $429 ($80 off)

Newegg offers the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS for $429 shipped when checking out with code 119ZFCF13. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate, bests Amazon’s concurrent price drop by $30, and matches our previous mention, which is the second lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4/5 stars from over 220 customers.
Out of the box, the NAS lacks any storage. We recommend pairing it with four of WD’s highly-rated Red 4TB hard drives. The drives are specifically made for use in servers and I personally opted for the 8TB version when I just set up my own NAS last month.
QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS features:
- Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core 1.5GHz (up to 2.3GHz), 4GB DDR3L RAM (2x1GB, max 8GB), SATA 6G, 2xGbE, PCIe slot for 10GbE or 2 more Gbe
- AES-NI encryption, 4K hardware transcoding, dual 4K HDMI v1.4b, max 1 UX-800P/UX-500P expansion unit, built-in speaker, 1x Line out
- The PCIe port supports installing a 10GbE network card, a QM2 dual-port M.2 SSD/10GbE card, a USB 3.1 10Gbps card or a compatible PCIe wireless adapter
- 4K media playback and online transcoding; multimedia viewing on HDTV via HDMI output
- Snapshots fully record the system status and data. If files are accidentally deleted or modified, you can quickly restore the previously-recorded data