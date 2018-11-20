QNAP’s 4-Bay NAS makes an excellent upgrade to your home media server at $429 ($80 off)

Newegg offers the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS for $429 shipped when checking out with code 119ZFCF13. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate, bests Amazon’s concurrent price drop by $30, and matches our previous mention, which is the second lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4/5 stars from over 220 customers.

Out of the box, the NAS lacks any storage. We recommend pairing it with four of WD’s highly-rated Red 4TB hard drives. The drives are specifically made for use in servers and I personally opted for the 8TB version when I just set up my own NAS last month.

QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS features: