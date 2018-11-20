Sabrent’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub pairs perfectly with your iMac at $17 shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Sabrent Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub for iMac at $16.79 shipped. That’s good for a $13 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sabrent’s USB hub features a design that complements your iMac and allows you to access the computer’s USB ports without having to reach around the back. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Don’t need the iMac-accompanying design? Bring home Sabrent’s best-selling hub for $9.50 shipped. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, making it not only a more affordable option, but a super reliable one at that.

Sabrent Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

The Best Solution For Easier Access on Your iMac Adding Four USB 3.0 Ports to The Front Side

Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)

Exclusively Designed For The iMac Slim Uni-Body Model Released November 2012 or Later. (21 inch / 27 inch / 5K)

Reverse Compatible USB 2.0 and USB 1.1

Easy Setup, Plug & Play, Hot-Swappable