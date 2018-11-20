Sabrent’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub pairs perfectly with your iMac at $17 shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the Sabrent Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub for iMac at $16.79 shipped. That’s good for a $13 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sabrent’s USB hub features a design that complements your iMac and allows you to access the computer’s USB ports without having to reach around the back. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Don’t need the iMac-accompanying design? Bring home Sabrent’s best-selling hub for $9.50 shipped. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, making it not only a more affordable option, but a super reliable one at that.
Sabrent Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:
- The Best Solution For Easier Access on Your iMac Adding Four USB 3.0 Ports to The Front Side
- Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)
- Exclusively Designed For The iMac Slim Uni-Body Model Released November 2012 or Later. (21 inch / 27 inch / 5K)
- Reverse Compatible USB 2.0 and USB 1.1
- Easy Setup, Plug & Play, Hot-Swappable
