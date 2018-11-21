AeroGarden’s Harvest White Planter gets a $50 price cut to new Amazon low at $99 shipped

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest White Indoor Planter for $99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. AeroGarden’s planter grows up to six plants at a time and utilizes 20W LED lights to keep your herbs healthy. Nearly 200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating

Those in search of a more futuristic planter will want to turn their attention to AeroGarden’s Bounty App-enabled Planter, which is currently on sale for $200 (All-time low).

AeroGarden Harvest White features:

  • Grow fresh herbs & veggies all year round in this in-home garden system. Always fresh, always local, always in season.
  • Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12″ tall. Grows in water – no soil, no mess. Enjoy from plant to plate.
  • Easy-to-use simple control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off.
  • Ultra-thin grow light hood with energy efficient 20 watt LED lights has 15-hour setting – just the right amount plants love for healthy growth.
  • Includes 6 endlessly fresh gourmet herbs: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & Miracle-Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth).

 

