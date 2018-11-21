Amazon will sell you three Wemo HomeKit plugs for $60 right now (Reg. $75+)

- Nov. 21st 2018 2:58 pm ET

$60
0

Amazon offers a three-pack of Wemo Smart Plugs with HomeKit compatibility for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $100, today’s deal is around $15 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low for this set. Our earlier Gold Box mention for a single unit this week was $19, for further comparison. Wemo’s smart plugs feature HomeKit support (just added!), making today’s deal an easy way to outfit your home with voice controlled outlets. It also works with Alexa and Assistant as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Prefer Z-Wave? There are a number of Insteon devices, outlets and more for sale at Amazon right now.

Wemo Smart Plugs feature:

  • Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Pair with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant built-in devices like Google Home and control your lights and appliances with your voice
  • Works with Nest. Nest can sync with Wemo for automatic home/away control. Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz 801.11n
$60

wemo

