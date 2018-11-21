Amazon will sell you three Wemo HomeKit plugs for $60 right now (Reg. $75+)

Amazon offers a three-pack of Wemo Smart Plugs with HomeKit compatibility for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $100, today’s deal is around $15 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low for this set. Our earlier Gold Box mention for a single unit this week was $19, for further comparison. Wemo’s smart plugs feature HomeKit support (just added!), making today’s deal an easy way to outfit your home with voice controlled outlets. It also works with Alexa and Assistant as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Prefer Z-Wave? There are a number of Insteon devices, outlets and more for sale at Amazon right now.

Wemo Smart Plugs feature: