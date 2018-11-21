Amazon discounts Insteon smart home devices to new all-time lows from $18 shipped

Alongside the other smart home discounts we’ve seen thus far, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Insteon’s line of devices starting at $18 shipped. These are the best prices we have tracked at Amazon. One standout is the Insteon Smart Lamp + Hub Starter Kit at $76.79. Included alongside the Insteon hub are two smart dimmer plugs plus everything else you need to get started. It’s a solid way to dive into smart home lighting and for more coverage, you’ll find plenty of other add-on devices from $18 down below. Rated 4+ stars from 50%.
And don’t forget you can score a variety of Z-Wave devices starting at $26. Just about all of them are down to new Amazon lows and are perfect for growing your smart home.
Other Insteon smart home device discounts at Amazon:
- Wireless Water Leak Sensor: $18 (Reg. $25)
- Mini Remote 8-Scene Keypad: $25.50 (Reg. $32)
- LampLinc Smart Plug: $29.50 (Reg. $50)
- Range extender: $32 (Reg. $40)
- ToggleLinc Relay Switch: $35 (Reg. $45)
- Smart Dimmer Wall Switch: $36.50 (Reg. $50)
Insteon Smart Lamp + Hub Starter Kit features:
Insteon Starter Kit includes two Dimmer Modules and the Insteon Hub – everything you need to control two plug-in lamps from your smartphone or using your voice with Amazon Alexa. Setup is quick and easy. Plug the Insteon Hub into a wall outlet and into your Internet router, follow the on-screen instructions in the free Insteon for Hub application to create an account and then add the two plug-in Dimmer Modules.
Emerson's $89 Sensi Smart Thermostat features HomeKit + Alexa support (20% off) https://t.co/wLNXXibJsE by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/3QCSEXsxOc
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 21, 2018