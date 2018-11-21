Amazon discounts Insteon smart home devices to new all-time lows from $18 shipped

Alongside the other smart home discounts we’ve seen thus far, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on Insteon’s line of devices starting at $18 shipped. These are the best prices we have tracked at Amazon. One standout is the Insteon Smart Lamp + Hub Starter Kit at $76.79. Included alongside the Insteon hub are two smart dimmer plugs plus everything else you need to get started. It’s a solid way to dive into smart home lighting and for more coverage, you’ll find plenty of other add-on devices from $18 down below. Rated 4+ stars from 50%.

And don’t forget you can score a variety of Z-Wave devices starting at $26. Just about all of them are down to new Amazon lows and are perfect for growing your smart home.

Other Insteon smart home device discounts at Amazon:

Insteon Smart Lamp + Hub Starter Kit features: