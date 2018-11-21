These Instant Pot cookbooks have over 1,000 recipes for FREE on Kindle

More FREE cookbooks below.

Amazon offers the Instant Pot Cookbook: 1,000 Day Instant Pot Recipes Plan for FREE on Kindle. Normally $4 digitally and closer to $10 for a physical copy, this is the best we’ve tracked and the lowest available. You might think nothing is as good as making delicious dishes in your Instant Pot…well, the only thing better is a free cookbook with 1,000 recipes. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the Instant Pot Cookbook: Quick and Easy Traditional Indian Recipes for Everyday Eating for FREE on Kindle (Reg. $10 for physical). This is great for branching out your recipe collection.

And don’t forget to check out our 101 Instant Pot recipes which is also FREE right now on Kindle! You can stock up on three great cookbooks and have dishes to make for years to come.

Both of these cookbooks would go great with an Instapot (of course!), which we happen to have on sale for just $67 today, and you’ll get a FREE $10 gift card too!