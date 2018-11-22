Amazon Black Friday SanDisk storage from $10: SSD, Lightning/flash drives, SD cards, more

- Nov. 22nd 2018 7:31 am ET

Black Friday
from $10
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering big time deals on a large selection of storage products from SanDisk, Western Digital, G-Drive and more. Prices start at just $10 shipped and just about everything carries a 4+ star rating. You’ll find a list of some Amazon all-time lows directly from the sale down below. But remember, we also have 20% off Samsung’s highly-rated T5 Portable USB-C solid state drives right now among others.

Top Picks from the Sale:

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive:

  • Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases
  • Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera, contacts. Supported video formats-.MP4 and.Mov video formats as supported in iOS. Drm-protected content cannot be streamed. Operating temperature-0-35 °C functional
  • The product is supported by iOS 8.2, Mac OS X v10.6+, Windows Vista , Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 . Password protection is supported by iOS 8 , Mac OS X v10.6+, Windows XP, Windows Vista , Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 . Supports iPhone 5 and newer, iPad Air, iPad with Retina display (4th generation) , iPad mini with Retina display , iPad mini and newer, iXpand Drive app and iOS 8.2 required 
from $10

SanDisk

