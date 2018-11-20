Expand your portable storage with SanDisk’s Extreme SSDs: 250GB for $59 or 500GB at $99

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme Portable 250GB Solid State Drive for $59 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $100, that’s good for a $41 discount and a match for an all-time low. You’ll find that it currently fetches $91 on sale at Best Buy, for comparison. SanDisk’s portable SSD boasts up to 440MBps transfer speeds, making it a competent on-the-go storage solution for photographers and more. Nearly 500 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Be sure to head below for more deals.

If you’re in need of more storage, you can step up to the SanDisk Extreme 500GB Portable SSD for $99 shipped at Amazon. That knocks the price down from $120 to a new Amazon all-time low. Not only are you getting double the storage, but also improved 550MBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 260 shoppers.

And if you need to upgrade your computer with a new SSD, we’ve found some notable discounted options starting at $58 shipped.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 250GB SSD features:

The SanDisk Extreme 500 portable SSD is less than half the size of your smartphone and delivers up to 4x the speed of a portable hard drive. Get to work in seconds, transfer big videos and photo libraries at up to 440MB/s— a speed that portable hard drives can only dream about. Designed for durability and style, this drive is amazingly compact and has no moving parts to break. Solid state technology offers reliable, responsive, high-performance storage for photographers and videographers who capture and carry lots of big media files. When you care about your day’s work, it pays to make the SanDisk Extreme 500 your portable storage drive.