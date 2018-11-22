Android Smartphone Black Friday deals: $200 off LG V40 ThinQ, Xperia XZ1 at $400, more from $250

Amazon offers the Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ1 64GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and a new all-time low. The Xperia XZ1 features a 5.2-inch HDR display, 19MP camera, expandable microSD card storage up to 256GB, and more. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating. Be sure to head below to find even more discounted Android smartphones.

Looking for the latest and greatest from Google? Don’t forget that Best Buy is offering Verizon customers up to $400 off Pixel 3/XL for Black Friday.

Other notable Android smartphone deals:

Sony Xperia XZ1 features: