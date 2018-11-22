Best Buy’s Black Friday deals on the latest iPhones are now live!

Best Buy’s Black Friday discounts on the latest iPhones are now live, taking up to $150 off on various providers. Now, we are expecting Walmart to offer up to $400 gift cards in-store later this week, so be sure to keep that in mind. Otherwise, if you’re looking for a straight cash discount this is about as good as you’ll see. Today’s discounts come in the form of monthly credits, so keep that in mind as well. Better yet? Best Buy is throwing in 3 months of FREE Apple Music with purchase.

Black Friday iPhone discounts:

Super Retina in two sizes — including the largest display ever on an iPhone. Even faster Face ID. The smartest, most powerful chip in a smartphone. And a breakthrough dual-camera system with Depth Control. iPhone XS is everything you love about iPhone. Taken to the extreme. The custom OLED displays on iPhone XS deliver the most accurate color in the industry, HDR, and true blacks. And iPhone XS Max has our largest display ever on an iPhone.