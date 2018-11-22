Invite Alexa to game night with Escape Room in a Box for $17.50 (Reg. $25+), more titles from $8

Amazon offers Escape Room in a Box: The Werewolf Experiment for $17.59 shipped. Also at Walmart and Target. Originally $30, it had been hovering at $22 before dropping to the Amazon all-time low. Best Buy’s eBay storefront charges $25. If you can’t bring yourself to an escape room, then bring the escape room home to you. Plus, if you have Amazon Alexa, you can invite her to track time, provide hints, and even play a scary soundtrack. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 100 shoppers. Head below for even more board and card games at all-time Amazon lows.
More Amazon game deals:
- Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Also at Target
- Sequence Cats: $10 (Reg. $25)
- Also at Walmart
- Parcheesi Royal Edition: $9 (Reg. $20)
- Also at Walmart
- Game of Thrones Card Game: $8 (Reg. $13)
Escape Room in a Box features:
- Bring home the thrill of escape room! The game where everyone is after the same goal: to escape!
- Exciting cooperation board game. Everyone needs to work together to solve 19 mental and physical puzzles before a mad scientist turns you into werewolves!
- You have only an hour to escape the room. You can do it!
- To enhance gameplay, players can connect to the Amazon Alexa
- A great immersion experience for 2 to 8 players age 13 and up; Escape Room in a Box includes 19 puzzles and three locks.