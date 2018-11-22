The newly-released Facebook Portal gets a $50 price cut starting at $149 shipped

Facebook recently debuted its first hardware release, Portal, to a series of mixed reactions. But if the company’s attempt at more natural video chatting seems right for you, Amazon is taking $50 off both sizes. Starting at $149 shipped for the 10-inch Portal, that’s good for a 25% discount. Step up to the 15.6-inch Portable Plus at $299 and save 14%. Today’s discount is the first offer that we’ve tracked outside of launch-day promotions and is a new all-time low for either size. Portal features built-in Alexa support, intelligent camera tracking, and more. Ratings are still rolling in, but so far initial reviews seem solid.
Alternatively, you could pick up the Google Home Hub for $99.
Facebook Portal features:
- Move and talk freely with Smart Camera: With Smart Camera, you don’t have to worry about being out of frame. Whether you’re moving around the kitchen, prepping dinner or chasing the kids through the living room, Smart Camera adjusts to follow the action. And as more people enter a room, Smart Camera automatically widens to keep everyone in view, so you don’t miss a moment
- Private by design: Facebook doesn’t listen to, view or keep the contents of your Portal video calls. Calls on Portal are encrypted, so conversations stay between you and those you’re calling. You can also completely disable the camera and microphone with a single tap, or block the camera lens with the camera cover provided.