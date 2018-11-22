Google’s new Chromecast gets Black Friday price cut to $25 (Reg. $35), more from $15

- Nov. 22nd 2018 12:01 am ET

Black Friday
Walmart has now kicked off its Black Friday pricing for Google’s line of Chromecast devices. Most notably, the new third generation Chromecast is down to its expected price of $25 with free shipping on orders over $35. That’s $10 off its usual going rate, is $3 under our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen. Pair the new streaming media player with a Google Home Mini at $45 and save an additional $5. So far it carries a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

You can also upgrade to the Chromecast Ultra for $49 and lock in a $20 savings. Walmart also has Google’s Chromecast Audio on sale for $15. That’s good for a $20 discount, matches the expected Black Friday price and is the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Google Chromecast features:

All together now. Watch movies, shows, live TV, YouTube, and photos streaming on your TV from all your familys devices. Plug Chromecast into the HDMI port on your TV and to power and stream your favorite entertainment right from your phone with just a tap. Watch shows, listen to playlists, and more. And while streaming, you can still use your phone as you normally do. Enjoy TV shows, movies, videos, songs, games, sports and more from over 2000 apps like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube TV, and HBO NOW

