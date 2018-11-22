Google’s new Chromecast gets Black Friday price cut to $25 (Reg. $35), more from $15

Walmart has now kicked off its Black Friday pricing for Google’s line of Chromecast devices. Most notably, the new third generation Chromecast is down to its expected price of $25 with free shipping on orders over $35. That’s $10 off its usual going rate, is $3 under our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen. Pair the new streaming media player with a Google Home Mini at $45 and save an additional $5. So far it carries a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

You can also upgrade to the Chromecast Ultra for $49 and lock in a $20 savings. Walmart also has Google’s Chromecast Audio on sale for $15. That’s good for a $20 discount, matches the expected Black Friday price and is the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Google Chromecast features: