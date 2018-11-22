Sylvania’s HomeKit Light Strip delivers ambient lighting for less than Hue, now $33

- Nov. 22nd 2018 4:43 pm ET

Black Friday
$33
Amazon offers the Sylvania HomeKit-enabled Color LED Light Strip for $33.14 shipped. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best available. This LED light strip is similar to Philips Hue, but far less expensive (even when it’s on sale for Black Friday). It’s an easy way to add illumination to your setup, whether it be a battlestation or TV. We loved it in our hands-on review. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Sylvania HomeKit Color LED Light Strip features:

  • Apple HomeKit-enabled Light: Works with Apple HomeKit to support millions of colors and adjustable white color temperature ranging from 2700K to 6500K. No hub required for set up.
  • Voice Control with Siri: Control your lights with voice integration through Siri – Ask Siri to dim your lights, set a scene, turn on or off, and more.
  • Individual light atmosphere: LED light strip RGBW supports millions of colors and tunable white color temperature ranging from soft white to daylight (2700K to 6500K).
  • Energy saving bulb: Long lasting 10W LED (60 Watt equivalent bulb) with standard A19 shape.
Black Friday 2018 Sylvania

