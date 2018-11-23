DJI Mavic 2 Zoom and Pro get rare Black Friday deals with our exclusive code (Tax NY only)

Wellbots is offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive 5% off the new DJI Mavic 2 Zoom and Pro. Just apply promo code 9TO5TOYSFLY to lock in your savings. This brings the prices down to $1,186.55 and $1,424.05, respectively. The Zoom regularly sells for $1,249 while Pro is listed at $1,499. DJI recently announced the latest Mavic 2 drones in August. Tax is only charged for shoppers in New York at the time of purchase.

