ecobee4 features built-in Alexa, HomeKit support, and more at $165 shipped (Reg. up to $249)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the ecobee4 Wi-Fi Thermostat with Room Sensor for $165 shipped. In order to lock in the savings you’ll need to apply code BF20 at checkout and be signed into your free Rakuten account. It’s currently discounted to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy, and today’s offer knocks another $34 off the original $249 price tag. It also beats the Amazon all-time low and is one of the best deals we’ve seen for this model. ecobee4 not only has Alexa built-in, but it works with HomeKit, assistant, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

If you don’t want to shell out the big bucks for ecobee’s flagship smart thermostat, don’t forget this notable discount on the ecobee3 lite. It’s down to its Black Friday price at $139 shipped and includes a free Echo Dot at select retailers/

ecobee4 HomeKit Thermostat features: