ecobee3 lite hits Black Friday price at $139 shipped + free Echo Dot at select retailers

Amazon offers the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $139 shipped. Meanwhile Best Buy is throwing in a free Echo Dot with purchase ($49 value). Regularly $169, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the expected Black Friday price. ecobee3 lite offers a slimmed down version of the more feature-laden ecobee4 (which is also on sale for $199). That said, it still delivers HomeKit control, automatic scheduling and more. It also works with popular services like Alexa, Assistant and SmartThings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If the ecobee3 lite is still too much firepower, consider going with the popular Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat for $99, which is good for $31 off the regular price. It still offers Alexa control and smartphone compatibility for $30 less than the ecobee above.
ecobee3 lite features:
- SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees)
- WORKS WITH ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. 2-pack sold separately.
- EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire (C-wire)