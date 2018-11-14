ecobee3 lite hits Black Friday price at $139 shipped + free Echo Dot at select retailers

Amazon offers the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $139 shipped. Meanwhile Best Buy is throwing in a free Echo Dot with purchase ($49 value). Regularly $169, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the expected Black Friday price. ecobee3 lite offers a slimmed down version of the more feature-laden ecobee4 (which is also on sale for $199). That said, it still delivers HomeKit control, automatic scheduling and more. It also works with popular services like Alexa, Assistant and SmartThings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the ecobee3 lite is still too much firepower, consider going with the popular Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat for $99, which is good for $31 off the regular price. It still offers Alexa control and smartphone compatibility for $30 less than the ecobee above.

ecobee3 lite features: