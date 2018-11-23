Ryobi’s popular combo tool kits are 50% off in Home Depot’s 1-day sale

After seeing a notable DEWALT tool sale in this morning’s Amazon Gold Box, Home Depot has returned with its own 1-day event. You can grab various Ryobi tools from $40 with free shipping on everything. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V 5-tool Combo Kit for $149. For comparison, it typically sells for $250 or more. This bundle include five tools: drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, impact driver and two batteries. Ryobi products have excellent ratings across the board. Hit up the rest of today’s sale for more.

Get precise work in no time with this five-tool combo kit. It includes a drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw and impact driver. The variable-speed reciprocating saw includes a blade with a 7/8 in. stroke length capable of 3,100 SPM. You can rely on the impact driver for lag bolts and desk screws – or any high-torque fastening job. The 5 1/2 in. saw includes a multipurpose carbide blade, while a keyless chuck secures up to 1/2 in. bits into the lightweight drill. Choose between 24 variable-speed clutch settings for optimal torque. Even better, you’ll never lose sight of your projects with the included ONE+ work light that can be positioned on its belly, rear or hung from above with the ability to rotate and point the head where desired. This kit is backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty and also includes a pair of 1.5 Ah batteries, a charger and tool bag.