DEWALT Tools from $10 highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box: Drills, saws, more

- Nov. 23rd 2018 10:54 am ET

Black Friday
From $10
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers up to 55% off DEWALT tools, featuring deals from $10 with free shipping for all. Leading the way is the DEWALT 20V 1/2-inch Impact Driver for $247, which is a new Amazon all-time low and roughly $100 off the regular price. This full-featured wrench kit offers up to 700-pounds of torque, making it perfect for any project. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out the entire sale for even more discounted DEWALT deals.

DEWALT 20V Max Impact Wrench features:

  • Brushless motor for superior performance
  • Heavy-duty impact mechanism with max torque 700 ft./lbs., breakaway torque 1,200 ft./lbs.
  • 3-speed selector switch for control
  • LED work light
  • Battery fuel gauge

From $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Dewalt

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp