DEWALT Tools from $10 highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box: Drills, saws, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers up to 55% off DEWALT tools, featuring deals from $10 with free shipping for all. Leading the way is the DEWALT 20V 1/2-inch Impact Driver for $247, which is a new Amazon all-time low and roughly $100 off the regular price. This full-featured wrench kit offers up to 700-pounds of torque, making it perfect for any project. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out the entire sale for even more discounted DEWALT deals.
DEWALT 20V Max Impact Wrench features:
- Brushless motor for superior performance
- Heavy-duty impact mechanism with max torque 700 ft./lbs., breakaway torque 1,200 ft./lbs.
- 3-speed selector switch for control
- LED work light
- Battery fuel gauge