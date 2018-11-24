Anker’s Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable charges Lightning, USB-C & Micro USB devices at $10.50 (30% off)

- Nov. 24th 2018 11:37 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable in black or white for $10.49 shipped when checking out with code ANKE8436. That’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $0.50 and is the lowest we’ve seen. Anker’s cable features interchangeable Lightning and USB-C adapters, meaning it can power your iPhone, Pixel 3 or Micro USB device. Rated 4.4/5 stars

Anker Powerline II 3-in-1- Cable features:

  • One for All: Charge any of your devices with the interchangeable, built-in Micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning connectors.
  • Enhanced Durability: Extreme reinforcement keeps internal wiring protected from trauma and degradation.
  • Charge Fast: MFi certification from Apple, and strict quality testing ensure all your devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed.
  • A Cable for Life: We’re so confident about PowerLine II’s long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.

