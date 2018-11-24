Get ready for the holiday season and save $25 on lights + decoration orders over $75 at Target

- Nov. 24th 2018 12:43 pm ET

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s officially time to indulge in everything Christmas and the holiday season has to offer; and luckily, Target’s latest promotion can help. When you spend over $75 on holiday decorations, trees, lights and other festive furnishing, you’ll save $25. Target is already taking 40% off a selection of artificial trees, and today’s promotion means you can lock in even more savings. The Wondershop 7.5-foot Unlit Virginia Pine is down from $150 to $100 currently, and now you can discount the total to $75 shipped. Shop all of the decorations here to get your home ready for the holidays.

Wondershop 7.5-foot Unlit Virginia Pine features:

Add elegance to any room with the 7.5′ Unlit Virginia Pine Tree. It features Cashmere Hard Needles and PVC tips that create a soft, inviting holiday feel. This Unlit tree is a perfect starting point for your holiday decorations! Preattached branches make it easy for setup and takedown. This Tree Works with Rotating Tree Stand-Sold Separately.

