This week’s best iTunes movie deals include Cult Classics from $8, Holiday Favorites, 4K, more

- Nov. 27th 2018 9:09 am ET

0

The iTunes store has a fresh batch of films for us this morning, headlined by a Cult Classics sale from $8 along with holiday favorites from $5 and this week’s $1 rental. Head below for all of the best deals.

Cult Classics Sale from $8

Holiday Favorites

Other movie deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Hereditary. That’s down from the usual $5+ price tag on this 89% positive Rotten Tomatoes-rated film.

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp