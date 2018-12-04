This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, 4K from $5, more

Dec. 4th 2018

0

The iTunes movie storefront was refreshed this morning with a new batch of deals including iconic holiday films like Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, and many more. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental and the usual smattering of 4K deals. Head below for all of our top picks.

iTunes is discounting some of the most popular holiday films of all time as part of this sale. And let’s face it, the weather is getting cold and it’s binge-watching season. Leading the way is the Home Alone two-film bundle for $14.99, which is down from the usual $25 price tag. You can even grab all five Home Alone movies for $19.99 (Reg. $30). We’re also seeing Christmas Vacation at $9.99 (Reg. $15) in this sale as well. These films are not a part of streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, so if you want to watch these classics on demand now is a great time to pick them up.

This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer. This one typically rents for $5 or more.

4K films on sale:

Additional movie deals:

