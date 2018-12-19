This is a collection of the best holiday App Store deals. Much like Black Friday, the App Store tends to unleash loads of amazing price drops around this time of year. You’ll notice a few deals that have already appeared in our daily roundups, but we have now collated all of the best options in the lists below. We are expecting the App Store to update again before Christmas, so we could very well see even more apps/games added to this list as the day rolls on. Head below for everything.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll find all of the best holiday App Store deals down below but it also includes some notable Mac price drops we have spotted like the popular Affinity photo manipulation apps. Whether it’s casual puzzlers and hardcore 3D gaming experiences, or productivity apps to keep you on track for the new year, there’s a little something for everyone down below. As we mentioned above, be sure to check back later today and tomorrow as we will be constantly updating this post with the best-of the-best price drops on the App Store.

Updating…

iOS Productivity:

iPad: Affinity Photo: $16 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $16 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Halide Camera: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 8: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro- Sync & Share: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Games:

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PAKO 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Prune: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Caterzillar: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shapeuku – Shape Puzzle Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hatchi – a retro virtual pet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RayForce: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FROST: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac Apps/Games:

Mac: Parallels Desktop 14 & Toolbox get 10% price drop

Mac: Affinity Designer: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: MacFamilyTree 8: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Capo 3: FREE (Reg. $30)