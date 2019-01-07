After VIZIO and LG each unveiled updated TV lineups this morning, Hisense has now taken center stage at CES 2019. After impressing us last year with its laser projector system, we were anxious to see what the brand had planned for this year’s event. Hisense’s 2019 lineup will include a new ULED display along with Android TV and Roku functionality. More below.

While OLED has seemingly been the rage in recent years, Hisense is promising that its new ULED displays will deliver “incredibly deep blacks and dazzling brightness.” The difference between LG’s OLED TVs and today’s release centers around Hisense’s decision to use a pair of panels, instead of one.

Hisense is placing a traditional 4K panel over top of a 1080p grayscale display with a customary backlight behind both. That equates to local LED dimming that should boast deeper blacks than other competitors on the market currently offer. Hisense takes it a step further by claiming that its new ULED panels will deliver the “highest dynamic range” on the LCD market today.

Along with 4K support, many of these new Hisense TVs will ship with either Roku or Android TV-powered operating systems. Specifically, you’ll find Roku on the R6 and R7 models, while Android TV arrives on the Hisense H5 and H65.

Here’s a full breakdown on pricing and availability from today’s press release:

U9F will launch June 2019 at a suggested MSRP of $3,499.99 (75″)

H9F will launch May 2019 at $699 (55″) and up to $999.99 (65″)

H8F will launch May 2019 at $399.99 (50″) and up to $749.99 (65″)

Roku TV R8 will launch later in 2019 at $599.99 (55″) and $749.99 (65″)

H65 will launch later in 2019 for $349.99 (50″) and up to $1,199.99 (75″)

H5 will launch in May at $169.99 (32″) and up to $249.99 (40″)

Roku TV R7 is available now for $699.99 (65″)

Roku TV R6 is available now for $799.99 (65″)

