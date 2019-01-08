This week’s best iTunes deals: Books made into movies $8, Sopranos complete series $49, more

The iTunes storefront has been refreshed with a fresh selection of deals this morning. Headlining is a new sale focused on books made into movies for $8. We’re also seeing the return of iTunes’ $1 HD rental of the week and a few other notable deals. Head below for more.

Over at the iTunes movie storefront you’ll find a sale on Young Adult Adaptations, or more simply put, books made into movies. These $8 films typically sell for $15 or more. This is a great time to pick up your favorite reads on the big screen at a discount. Notable discounts include:

iTunes also has a sale this morning on Space Exploration titles, all of which are under $10. Notable deals include:

If you’re a fan of The Sopranos, be sure to grab the complete series for $48.99. That’s down from the usual $125 price tag and a match of our Black Friday mention.

We’re also seeing the return of iTunes’ popular $1 HD rental of the week. This time around it’s Book Club with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and others. It typically rents for $5 or more at competing services.