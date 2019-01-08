This week’s best iTunes deals: Books made into movies $8, Sopranos complete series $49, more

- Jan. 8th 2019 8:45 am ET

0

The iTunes storefront has been refreshed with a fresh selection of deals this morning. Headlining is a new sale focused on books made into movies for $8. We’re also seeing the return of iTunes’ $1 HD rental of the week and a few other notable deals. Head below for more.

Over at the iTunes movie storefront you’ll find a sale on Young Adult Adaptations, or more simply put, books made into movies. These $8 films typically sell for $15 or more. This is a great time to pick up your favorite reads on the big screen at a discount. Notable discounts include:

iTunes also has a sale this morning on Space Exploration titles, all of which are under $10. Notable deals include:

If you’re a fan of The Sopranos, be sure to grab the complete series for $48.99. That’s down from the usual $125 price tag and a match of our Black Friday mention.

We’re also seeing the return of iTunes’ popular $1 HD rental of the week. This time around it’s Book Club with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and others. It typically rents for $5 or more at competing services.

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp