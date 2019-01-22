Create stunning logos and mockups in minutes with Biff 2 for $10

Adobe Illustrator is great for professional designers. But if you just need to create a new logo or build a mockup of your app, Biff 2 for Mac might be a better option. This easy-to-use design tool is now only $9.99 (Orig. $24.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Apps like Photoshop and Illustrator were born in a time before smartphones and social media. As a result, they still have a graphic design toolkit. In contrast, Biff 2 was specifically designed for the digital age.

This vector design app allows you to create logos, web graphics, app mockups, and more. To help you get the job done faster, Biff 2 provides a range of useful templates and predefined styles. This means you don’t have to start every project from scratch.

Biff 2 also has a feature called Scenes, which allows you to apply a 3D perspective to your designs. Meanwhile, developers will be glad to note that Biff 2 supports code generation. This means you can quickly add Swift code to your mockups.

