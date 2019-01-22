Kickoff your Assistant-powered smart home w/ a Google Home Mini Speaker + 3 GE Bulbs for $35

- Jan. 22nd 2019 2:56 pm ET

$35
0

Best Buy offers a Google Home Mini and three C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs for $35 shipped. For comparison, this bundle has a $55+ value and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Jump start your Assistant-powered smart home with a Mini speaker and three GE smart LED light bulbs. Just say “Hey Google” to dim, brighten, turn on and turn off the lights. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Already have an Assistant-enabled speaker? Go with a TP-Link Soft White Dimmable LED Light Bulb and expand your setup. “Schedule the Smart Bulb to automatically turn on and off when away.”

Google Home Mini and GE Light Bulbs feature:

Use the Google Smart Light Starter Kit to control the lights using just your voice. Set up in a snap: just plug in Google Home Mini, screw in the GE C-Life smart light bulb, and download the Google Home app to get started. Then just say “Hey Google” to dim, brighten, turn on and turn off the lights.

