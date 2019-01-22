New Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition at $110 (GameStop Refurb, Orig. $200) + more from $80

GameStop is now offering some notable prices on its refurbished New Nintendo 3DS and XL handheld consoles. The standard edition is now listed at $79.99 while the 3DS XL is now down to $109.99 shipped. Both versions are available in several different editions, but our top pick would have to be the New Nintendo 3DS XL Super NES Edition. Regularly $200 (like most 3DS XL consoles), we have seen this one go on sale for $150 at Amazon in new condition but today’s deal is one of the lowest totals we have tracked. Head below for more details and loads more options.

Again, there are as many 15 different colorways and editions available on these GameStop refurbished units so be sure to browse through for more. That includes everything from the Samus Metroid version for $109.99 to a plethora of standard 3DS handhelds at $79.99 shipped.

These units are covered under GameStop’s Pre-owned Guarantee as well:

This pre-owned product has been carefully tested, and is guaranteed to work. If you are not completely satisfied, simply return the product within 7 days for your money back or identical exchange within 30 days of purchase.

New Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition: