Zippo’s rechargeable HeatBank 3 Hand Warmer keeps your mitts toasty for $18 (25% off)

- Jan. 22nd 2019 3:02 pm ET

Get this deal
$25 $18
0

Amazon offers the Zippo HeatBank 3 Rechargeable Hand Warmer for $17.99 shipped for the black model for $18.05 for the silver version. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the usual going rate at Zippo direct, with both colors dropping to either match or hit new Amazon all-time lows. Zippo’s HeatBank 3 features three hours of up to 113-degree heat and can be recharged via its built-in microUSB port. It also doubles as a 2600 mAh power bank. Note: the silver model is delayed 5-7 days. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 220 customers.

Be sure to put your savings to work and pick up a pair of touchscreen gloves for $17 at Amazon and ensure you’re ready for the rest of the winter’s cold weather.

Zippo HeatBank 3 Hand Warmer features:

  • Rechargeable 2600 mAh Lithium polymer battery (included) for lasting reliable warmth – up to 3 hour Run time
  • Dual sided heat up to 113 Degree/45 Degree operating temperature with high and low settings for adjustable and comfortable warmth
  • Battery and heat indicator lights
  • Charges USB compatible devices including; mobile phones, Mp3 players, tablets, cameras, etc
Get this deal
$25 $18

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zippo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go