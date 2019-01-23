Strap on a leather Apple Watch band for just $5 via Amazon

- Jan. 23rd 2019 12:21 pm ET

0

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 44mm Leather Apple Watch Band for $4.99 shipped when promo code EWVCMWFZ is applied during checkout. Regularly $10, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best price we can find. Skip the Apple price tag and go with a Watch band that’s more affordable. This one includes a year warranty in case anything were to go awry after purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit up our guide with the best Apple Watch bands if today’s deal doesn’t fit the bill. We have options from $5 across nearly every style to keep you looking fresh.

Top4Cus Apple Watch bands feature:

  • Design: Rustic style, color of time. Stylish genuine leather surface suits different daily wearings on any occasion.
  • Material：Full Grain Top Genuine Leather Adopted, durable and flexible, unique explosive pattern. NOTE not waterproof, keep it dry, exist color fading when get wet.
  • Fit: 6.3”-7.9” inch wrist, delicate straight thread design on stainless steel buckle 33mm*24mm*2mm ,10 holes design for free adjustment.
  • You may care: Precisely and securely, easy to install or remove. Issue fixed. Deserve a chance.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
top4cus

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp