Strap on a leather Apple Watch band for just $5 via Amazon

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 44mm Leather Apple Watch Band for $4.99 shipped when promo code EWVCMWFZ is applied during checkout. Regularly $10, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best price we can find. Skip the Apple price tag and go with a Watch band that’s more affordable. This one includes a year warranty in case anything were to go awry after purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit up our guide with the best Apple Watch bands if today’s deal doesn’t fit the bill. We have options from $5 across nearly every style to keep you looking fresh.
Top4Cus Apple Watch bands feature:
- Design: Rustic style, color of time. Stylish genuine leather surface suits different daily wearings on any occasion.
- Material：Full Grain Top Genuine Leather Adopted, durable and flexible, unique explosive pattern. NOTE not waterproof, keep it dry, exist color fading when get wet.
- Fit: 6.3”-7.9” inch wrist, delicate straight thread design on stainless steel buckle 33mm*24mm*2mm ,10 holes design for free adjustment.
- You may care: Precisely and securely, easy to install or remove. Issue fixed. Deserve a chance.