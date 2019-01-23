Apple Game of the Year winner Hidden Folks hits its all-time low on iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)

Hidden Folks is the interactive Where’s Waldo of the iOS world. The puzzler is a top ranked family game on the App Store and a former Game of the Year winner. Regularly $4, it is now on sale for just $1 and compatible with iOS devices and Apple TV. While we have seen it drop down to $2 a few times in the last year, this is now the lowest we have ever tracked. Grab it while you can. It features unique animations, interesting sound effects and hand drawn landscapes/figures. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $1 (Reg. $4)

Hidden Folks:

Game of the Year (2017) on the App Store! 

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!!

A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

