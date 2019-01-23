Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Samorost 3, Mars Power Industries, more

- Jan. 23rd 2019 9:52 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on Samorost 3, Iron Marines, Bridge Constructor Portal, Hidden Folks, Mars Power Industries and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Outread – Speed Reading: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Bowls HD Tibetan Singing Bowls: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman 2 $30, Monster Hunter World $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Deep Whois: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photolight – Pro Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Giffer Animated GIF Maker: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Commander Compass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RBL Status: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scany – Network Scanner$4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Net Status – Server Monitor: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nice Trace – Traceroute: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Harmonium Anywhere: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Dreampath – The Two Kingdoms HD – A Magical Hidden Object Game (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Translate Tab: $10 (Reg. $12)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard