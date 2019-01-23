If you’re looking to update your wardrobe for spring or seeking for pieces for vacation, the new Olivia Culpo collection at Express is a must-have. Olivia Culpo is most known for her win at the Miss Universe Pageant in 2012, and since then she has been modeling, acting and gained a very large social presence. The new collection features 32 pieces with prices raging from $35 to $138. Head below to find our favorite pieces from the new Express x Olivia Culpo collection.

Dresses:

Need a dress for Valentine’s Day? The Olivia Culpo Surplice Sequin Dress is a stunning hot pink option and will make you the spotlight in any room. This dress features a figure-flattering satin waist tie and a v-neck that would look wonderful with a delicate necklace. It also includes sleeves that can be worn long or cinched at the elbow for a fun look. This dress is priced at $138 and will be a go-to for all of your events.

Jumpsuits

One trend that I am loving for this spring is a jumpsuit. The Olivia Culpo Off the Shoulder Black Jumpsuit is extremely versatile to dress up or down. Pair this look with sneakers for an adorable travel or casual look. However, you can also style it with a pair of heels for a dressed up outfit. Its black silhouette will give you a flattering appearance as well as its gathered waist. Even better, it features a jogger bottom that’s very popular for this season. You can pick up the jumpsuit for $80.

Bottoms

Track pants are another way to stay comfortable and look stylish for the new season. The Olivia Culpo Back High Waist Ribbed Track Pants are $70 and designed to feel luxuriously soft. Their high-waisted drawstring adds comfort along with their spandex material. You can style these joggers with sneakers to a lunch with friends or during heels for a date night.

Tops

Finally, Olivia says, “The collection is divided into three categories to fit our daily lives including ‘GRL On The Go’ filled with sporty essentials, ‘GRL Around Town’ packed with outfits for going out and ‘GRL Off Duty’ with cozy and comfy for last days when we’re at home.” One of the girl-empowering pieces is a cropped T-shirt that states “GRL PWR” across the front. It’s priced at just $35 and would look great with shorts, jeans, joggers or leggings. She pairs this t-shirt with the Olivia Culpo Track Jacket for a stunning casual look.

Which piece from this collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.