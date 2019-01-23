HIFIMAN’s Sundara Planar Magnetic Headphones offer premium sound at $349 (Reg. $499)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 1:20 pm ET

HIFIMAN’s official Amazon storefront offers its Sundara Over-Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones for $349 shipped. Also available direct from HIFIMAN. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. HIFIMAN’s Sundara headphones feature a premium build quality to match their Hi-Fi sound quality, as well as an open-back design that allows their drivers to offer more balanced sound. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Update 1/23 @ 1:46 PM: ZeroFire (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Truly Wireless Earbuds for $29.97 shipped when code RTR6TQ8Z is used at checkout (Reg. $50). rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use your savings to bring home the best-selling FiiO E10K USB DAC and Headphone Amplifier and take your Hi-Fi setup to the next level. 

Sundara Planar Magnetic Headphones features:

  • Featuring Newly Developed Diaphragm that is 80% Thinner than the HE400 Series Resulting in a Wider Frequency Response, Faster and More Detailed
  • With the weight spreading strap for outstanding comfort but with a more fashion conscious look with its sleek and sumptuous matte black finish.
  • With its all metal headband the SUNDARA is built to take the rigors of urban street life. The SUNDARA is as tough as it is beautiful.
  • New 3.5mm Headphone connector for enhanced durability

