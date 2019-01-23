Buying this pre-paid iPhone 6 is a no-brainer from $70 shipped

- Jan. 23rd 2019 8:39 am ET

Feature
$70+
Update (1/23 @ 11:45 am): Walmart is offering the refurbished iPhone 6 32GB with Straight Talk for $69.99 shipped. That’s about $80 off what we typically see on Amazon and beats our previous mentions by about $30. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase.

Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6 32GB with pre-paid Straight Talk Wireless Service for $99 shipped. For comparison, this model usually sells for $149. Today’s deal is a match of our Black Friday 2018 and previous mentions. This device is ideal for kids or grandparents who do not need the latest tech. iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, includes Touch ID, an 8MP camera and more. Going the pre-paid route is a great way to keep costly service fees in check since you only need to re-up at your discretion.

With your savings, make sure to grab a new case to keep this iPhone safe. It’s easy for us to recommend this clear case with stellar ratings.

Apple iPhone 6 features:

  • 4G LTE
  • Apple iOS
  • 4.7″ Retina HD display
  • Battery Talk Time up to 24 hours
  • Wi-Fi Capable
  • Dimensions: 5.44″ H x 2.64″ W x 0.27 ” D
  • 8 MP Camera/ 1.2 MP Front Facing Camera
  • GPS Capabilities
  • Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Technology
$70+

