Score Monoprice’s Tilt TV Wall Mount + a three-pack of 6-Foot HDMI cables for $18 ($39 value)

Monoprice is currently offering its Titan Series Tilt TV Wall Mount plus a three-pack of its six-foot HDMI cables for $18 shipped when adding both to your cart and applying codes BUYF and BUYG at checkout. The wall mount normally sells for $33, with the cables usually running $7. That makes today’s offer good for a savings 55% and the lowest we’ve tracked. This wall mount is a great way to tidy up your home theater space, and the included cables make it easy to locate your media player, game consoles and more out of the way. Both carry 4.9/5 star ratings from thousands of combined shoppers.
Monoprice Titan Tilt TV Wall Mount features:
This mount bracket has the ability to tilt up to 15 degrees downward, making it ideal for overhead displays in a commercial setting or for keeping the TV out of reach of little hands at home. This bracket is made of extra thick 2.5mm steel, which gives an extra level of stability and security.
This bracket is designed to mount an LCD, LED, or Plasma display with a VESA mounting pattern between 100×100 and 750×450, which includes most 37″ to 70″ TVs*. It can be mounted to any type wall (brick, concrete, wood stud, etc.) and can safely hold up to 165 lbs (including the weight of the mount itself). Mounting hardware is included.
