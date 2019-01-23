Score Monoprice’s Tilt TV Wall Mount + a three-pack of 6-Foot HDMI cables for $18 ($39 value)

Monoprice is currently offering its Titan Series Tilt TV Wall Mount plus a three-pack of its six-foot HDMI cables for $18 shipped when adding both to your cart and applying codes BUYF and BUYG at checkout. The wall mount normally sells for $33, with the cables usually running $7. That makes today’s offer good for a savings 55% and the lowest we’ve tracked. This wall mount is a great way to tidy up your home theater space, and the included cables make it easy to locate your media player, game consoles and more out of the way. Both carry 4.9/5 star ratings from thousands of combined shoppers.

Complete your renovated home theater with Logitech’s $78 Harmony Smart Control and banish all of the remotes in your setup. You’ll also want to check out our favorite universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Monoprice Titan Tilt TV Wall Mount features: