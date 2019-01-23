Ring’s Alarm Security Five-Piece Kit drops to one of its lowest prices yet at $150 ($50 off)

B&H offers the Ring Alarm Security Five-Piece Kit for $149.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate at Amazon and is $9 under the all-time low there. Ring’s five-piece Alarm system is a fantastic way to bolster your home’s security with a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad and range extender. It works with Alexa, and not to mention the rest of Ring’s ecosystem like the Video Doorbell. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.

Ring Alarm Security Kit features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No contracts or cancellation fees.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

The 5 piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.