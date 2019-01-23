Expand your network w/ TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit POE Switch at $50 (Reg. $60), more from $15

Newegg offers the TP-Link TL-SG1008P 8-Port Gigabit Desktop POE Switch for $49.99 shipped when code EMCTUVV79 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate, comes with $5 of the Amazon low and is the best we’re seeing. This switch offers Gigabit network speeds and with four Power Over Ethernet ports, so you can supply power to cameras, access points and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $14.99 shipped. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate as well and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low.

TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Desktop POE Switch features: