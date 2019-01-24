Best Buy 4-day Sale: $250 off MacBook Pro + iPad Pro, Apple Watch $100 off, TVs, much more

Best Buy is back with a new four day sale this morning that includes discounts on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Apple Watch and more. There’s also the usual smattering of TV and audio deals, smart home gear and more. Free shipping is available in orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup and enjoy your new tech this weekend. Offers are good through Sunday. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining today’s batch of deals is Apple’s previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB from $549.99. That’s good for $250 off and $100 better than our last mention. If you do want to save further, the 64GB model is still $150 off at $500 but the above offer certainly delivers greater value.

Next up, Best Best has reduced current generation MacBook Pro prices by up to $250 with deals from $1,599.99. Generally speaking, these are lowest prices out there by $100 and a match of our pre-Christmas offer.

Looking for a discount on Apple Watch? While you can still save on Series 4, various older Series 3 models are up to $100 off in this sale. The deals start at $229 for sport variations and go up from there. This is a match of the deal price we’ve seen over the last month or so.

Other notable offers in today sale include: