Apple Watch Series 4 markdowns start at $385, open-box up to $144 off

Amazon is currently offering a handful of Apple Watch Series 4 discounts, with the white sport band marked down to $384.99 and $403.48 in 40 and 44mm sizes, respectively.
Best Buy is currently taking up to $144 off Apple Watch Series 4 in open-box condition. Open-box excellent listings have “no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs” and ship with all original accessories plus a warranty. Scroll down the page to buying options to see the discounted price.
The latest Apple Watch features a Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and water resistance up to 164 feet. Built-in heart rate monitoring tracks workouts while iPhone connectivity relays notifications to your wrist.
Apple Watch Series 4 features:
- LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
- Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
- Generate Your Own ECG
- Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
- Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
- Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
- Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
- Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life
- Water-Resistant up to 164′