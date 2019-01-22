Apple Watch Series 4 markdowns start at $385, open-box up to $144 off

- Jan. 22nd 2019 1:30 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering a handful of Apple Watch Series 4 discounts, with the white sport band marked down to $384.99 and $403.48 in 40 and 44mm sizes, respectively.

Best Buy is currently taking up to $144 off Apple Watch Series 4 in open-box condition. Open-box excellent listings have “no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs” and ship with all original accessories plus a warranty. Scroll down the page to buying options to see the discounted price.

The latest Apple Watch features a Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and water resistance up to 164 feet. Built-in heart rate monitoring tracks workouts while iPhone connectivity relays notifications to your wrist.

Hit up our guide of the best third-party Apple Watch bands with various styles starting at $5.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

