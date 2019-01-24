Just $5 gets you a genuine leather Apple Watch band in either black or space gray

- Jan. 24th 2019 3:44 pm ET

COVERY AUTHORIZED (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather 42/44mm Apple Watch Band for $4.99 shipped in Black or Space Gray when you use code VPLQ3JIV at checkout. Regularly up to $12, this is a match for what we normally see leather bands like this fall to and is the best available. For comparison, Apple charges $149 for its leather bands. At just $5 each, you can easily stock up on extra bands so you have a style to fit any occasion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

For a more rugged look, we still have a leather band from top4cus down to $5 shipped. Plus, we’ve got a roundup of our favorite bands from $5 as well, giving you even more options to choose from.

Covery Leather Apple Watch band features:

Made from high-quality genuine leather, its subtle and distinctive texture is comfortable on your skin. Adjustable Strap Length with 10 holes for length control, freely adjusts the length to fit your wrist. The two unfixed loops make size adjustment a breeze and allow you to customize the band for a perfect comfortable fit.

