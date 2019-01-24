Delsey’s Luggage Helium Expandable Spinner is perfect for spring break: $114.50 (Reg. up to $150)

Jan. 24th 2019

Amazon is offering the Delsey Luggage Helium Aero 29-Inch Expandable Spinner Trolley in Charcoal for $114.50 shipped. That’s the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon in over 6 months and regularly is priced at $140. For comparison, this luggage is currently at Nordstrom Rack for $150. This bag is a great option for all of your 2019 travel plans and it includes a TSA lock to keep all of your essentials secure. It also includes four silent spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze, as well as lightweight material for easy toting. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 750 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out Samsonite’s 31-inch F’lite GT Spinner Suitcase for $99 shipped. This luggage is made of a sleek impact-resistant plastic, helping to protect your gear during your travels. Even better, it’s available in a few color options.

Delsey’s Helium Aero Luggage features:

  • Expands up to 2 inches
  • Two fully lined compartments with tie down straps on one side and a zippered compartment on the other. Fully lined interior
  • 4 double spinner wheels
  • The helium aero collection by Delsey Paris is lightweight and durable, and expands for maximum capacity.
  • Allows only TSA agents to open and inspect your bag. Hardside only.
