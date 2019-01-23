Show finicky zippers the door w/ Samsonite’s 31-inch F’lite GT Spinner for $99 (Reg. up to $250)

BuyDig is offering the Samsonite 31-inch F’lite GT Spinner Suitcase for $99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon or using code ZIPPERLESS during checkout. That’s a savings of up to $149 off the current rate at Amazon, 25% less than what it averages there, and is the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This premium suitcase stands out from its competitors thanks to its zipperless design that helps keep it functional for years to come. The exterior is made of impact-resistant plastic, helping to protect your gear from drops, flips, and everything else those luggage-loading folks at the airport might do to it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Pack every ounce possible when you apply your savings towards an AmazonBasics Luggage Scale for $10. It supports up to 110 pounds and displays the weight on an easy-to-read digital display.

Samsonite F’lite GT Spinner Suitcase features: