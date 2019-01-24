Fast transfer speeds highlight SanDisk’s 400GB Extreme microSD card for $130 (Reg. $180)

- Jan. 24th 2019 2:59 pm ET

Amazon offers the SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSD Card for $129.99 shipped. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $250 but has trended closer to $180 over the last year. It recently dropped to $150 before hitting today’s Amazon all-time low price. Designed with content creators in mind, this microSD card sports transfer speeds up to 160MB/s, which is perfect for 4K content. It also has all of the usual protections, including a temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the blazing fast transfer speeds of today’s featured deal, go with SanDisk’s 400GB Ultra card for $84. You’ll still get the massive storage capacity but wont pay an upcharge for those specs.

SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSD Card features:

  • 400GB Storage Capacity
  • A2 / UHS-I / V30 / U3 / Class 10
  • Max Read Speed: 160 MB/s
  • Max Write Speed: 90 MB/s
  • Min Write Speed: 30 MB/s
  • Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video
  • Water / Shock / X-Ray Proof
  • Can Withstand Extreme Temperatures
  • Built-In Write-Protect Switch on Adapter
SanDisk

