Fast transfer speeds highlight SanDisk’s 400GB Extreme microSD card for $130 (Reg. $180)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSD Card for $129.99 shipped. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $250 but has trended closer to $180 over the last year. It recently dropped to $150 before hitting today’s Amazon all-time low price. Designed with content creators in mind, this microSD card sports transfer speeds up to 160MB/s, which is perfect for 4K content. It also has all of the usual protections, including a temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If you don’t need the blazing fast transfer speeds of today’s featured deal, go with SanDisk’s 400GB Ultra card for $84. You’ll still get the massive storage capacity but wont pay an upcharge for those specs.
SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSD Card features:
- 00GB Storage Capacity
- A2 / UHS-I / V30 / U3 / Class 10
- Max Read Speed: 160 MB/s
- Max Write Speed: 90 MB/s
- Min Write Speed: 30 MB/s
- Records Full HD, 3D, and 4K Video
- Water / Shock / X-Ray Proof
- Can Withstand Extreme Temperatures
- Built-In Write-Protect Switch on Adapter