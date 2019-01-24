Get ready for spring messes w/ Shark’s highly-rated lift-away vacuum: $65 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

- Jan. 24th 2019 4:19 pm ET

$65
0

Groupon is offering the Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (UV540) in refurbished condition for $64.99 shipped. Originally $150, Costco charges a bloated $170 right now and this beats our last refurbished mention by $5 for a new all-time low. Spring is just around the corner, and that means kids will be playing outside and tracking in dirt again. This vacuum will take care of any mess without issue. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds at Costco.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t quite need the power of the Shark above and want a little bit of a smaller package, be sure to check out Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 mode. It’s $30 shipped, which more than 50% off what the above Shark goes for, and still offers great features like turning into a handheld vac for smaller messes, stairs, and more at only 4 pounds.

Other vacuum deals:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum features:

  • 2-IN-1 DESIGN: Operates in both upright and lift-away portable canister modes
  • ANTI-ALLERGEN: Complete Seal Technology and HEPA captures 99.9 percent of dust and allergens
  • ULTRA QUIET: Ultra-quiet technology lets you vacuum anytime without disturbing others
  • BRUSHROLL ON/OFF: Switch from carpet to bare-floor cleaning in a cinch
  • EXTENDED REACH: 16 inch extension wand and 35 foot long cord allows for extra reach
$65

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
groupon

groupon
Shark

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide