Get ready for spring messes w/ Shark’s highly-rated lift-away vacuum: $65 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Groupon is offering the Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (UV540) in refurbished condition for $64.99 shipped. Originally $150, Costco charges a bloated $170 right now and this beats our last refurbished mention by $5 for a new all-time low. Spring is just around the corner, and that means kids will be playing outside and tracking in dirt again. This vacuum will take care of any mess without issue. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds at Costco.

If you don’t quite need the power of the Shark above and want a little bit of a smaller package, be sure to check out Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 mode. It’s $30 shipped, which more than 50% off what the above Shark goes for, and still offers great features like turning into a handheld vac for smaller messes, stairs, and more at only 4 pounds.

